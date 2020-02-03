× Burlington police investigating after man shot multiple times

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a man was found with multiple apparent gunshot wounds Monday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 6:28 p.m., officers were sent to the Morgan Hill Terrace and Hazel Drive area when they were told about a shooting.

While the officers were going to the area, they were told the victim had driven to Ken’s Quickie Mart on 1309 Rauhut Dr.

Officers found Kevin Jesus Torres Ibarra, 20, in a vehicle when they arrived.

He was suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds, the release says.

Ibarra was treated on scene by Burlington police and fire units until Alamance County EMS arrived and took him to Moses Cone Hospital.

He is still being treated, and his condition is believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation and asking them to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.