Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. -- One child died when a vehicle hit six children outside of an Oklahoma high school on Monday, police say, KOCO reports.

Around 3:30 p.m., a person driving a red pickup truck hit the students near the school's field house.

The suspect has been arrested.

Police say one child died and the other children are in critical condition at a hospital.

This is a developing story.