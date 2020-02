× NC police investigating bomb threat at Raleigh Walmart

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officers with the Garner Police Department are currently investigating a bomb threat at a Walmart in Raleigh, according to a post from the GPD.

Officers began investigating Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on 4500 Fayetteville Rd.

They are asking people to avoid the area until the investigation is over.

This is a developing story.

Garner Police is currently investigating a Bomb Threat at the Wal-Mart, 4500 Fayetteville Rd. Please avoid the area until the investigation has concluded. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) February 2, 2020