Greensboro police looking for man who tried to rob Family Dollar

Posted 11:49 am, February 2, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Family Dollar Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:09 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar on 1425 E. Cone Blvd. when they were told about an attempted robbery.

A man wearing a mask pulled on the locked door and attempted to get in before running off.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

