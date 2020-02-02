× Dwayne Johnson and Oprah agree to be ‘running mates’ in Super Bowl ad

Who wants to run with Dwayne Johnson? Oprah does!

In fact, these two mates teamed up for a simple — but highly troll-ific — Super Bowl ad in which they did exactly that: ran on treadmills. Notably, it was also a nod to the question that both superstars often face about whether or not they intend to ever run for office.

The powerful duo squeezed a lot of promo into their short spot, which aired ahead of Sunday’s big game.

The main focus of the #runningmates campaign is tied to Oprah Winfrey’s deal with WW (Weight Watchers) and encourages people to pair up with someone to be their partner in wellness. Her 2020 Vision Tour also received an end-of-spot shout-out.

Johnson, meanwhile, used his appearance to promote his Athleticon event in Atlanta, Georgia in October. Johnson is also a spokesperson for VOSS water, which had a placement in the Super Bowl ad.

Johnson and Winfrey recorded the video during a stop on Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour, according to a spokesperson for Johnson, who also clarified the ad was not a political announcement of any kind. (Sorry, y’all.)

Though, Winfrey couldn’t pass up one more wink at their joke on Twitter.

“PS: Dwayne, I’d be your vice any day,” she wrote.