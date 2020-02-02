Boy who lost beloved teddy bear on flight surprised with new friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A little boy from Texas got a surprise from Southwest Airlines after he lost his teddy bear on an airplane, KTVT reports.

Grayson Mulligan, 7, and Teddy have always been inseparable.

"I play with him a lot. I carry him around a lot," Grayson said.

But on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed Teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-Paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for Teddy began,” said Grayson’s mom, Christina Mulligan.

The mother posted to Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, hoping someone would find her son’s best friend, but a month passed and still no Teddy.

"I called the baggage claim area, the TSA. I called the lost and found in New Orleans,” Mulligan said. “Every day a package would show up. ‘Is that Teddy?’ It was traumatizing.”

But in January, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest Airlines: a new bear, whose adventure to his new home was all documented for the little boy to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I have some flight attendant bears, too,” Grayson said.

The boy named his new friend Jack.

The two are ready to go on adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.