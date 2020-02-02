× 2 pedestrians killed in NC by impaired driver near gas station, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two pedestrians were killed in Gastonia by a woman who was driving impaired Sunday, police say, WBTV reports.

Katelyn Abernathy, 24, of Gastonia, is accused of killing Charles Henry Love, 61, and Keytiada Cooke, 31, both of Gastonia, when she drove up on the sidewalk.

Police say the incident happened around 2:13 a.m. on the 400 block of East Long Avenue close to the QuikTrip gas station.

Love died at the scene.

Cooke was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Abernathy “fail(ed) to remain at the scene of the accident and collision until a law enforcement officer completed the investigation of the accident and collision,” a warrant states.

She was charged with two counts of death by motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, failure to maintain lane control, driving while impaired and driving with an expired registration plate.

She is in the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.