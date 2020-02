Groundhog Day: Out of the Shadows — LIVE at 7 a.m., Sunday, February 2.

Watch live Groundhog Day festivities from Gobbler’s Knob, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Will Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog “Punxsutawney Phil” Weather Prognosticator come out of his den and declare an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Find out on “Out of the Shadows”!