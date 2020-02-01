× Today marks 60th anniversary of historic Greensboro sit-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the historic sit-ins held at Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro from February 1, 1960, to July 25, 1960.

The Greensboro sit-ins were a series of non-violent events held to protest racial segregation in the south.

The sit-ins led to Woolworth removing its racial segregation policy.

The sit-in movement in the United States spread throughout 13 states and over 55 cities.

To commemorate the anniversary, an event will be held at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro at 7 p.m.

NC A&T held a Sit-In Commemorative Program at the Alumni-Foundation Event Center on 200 N. Benbow Rd.

The event honored the four A&T freshmen whose peaceful demonstration sparked the sit-in movement.

Secretary Regan attended as an invited dignitary and alumnus.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted about the anniversary, saying:

“Sixty years ago today, the Greensboro Four stood up to injustice by sitting down at a lunch counter. Our journey is full of such stories; of acts of patriotic protest that challenge this country we love to live up to our highest ideals, however long it takes.”

