Teen, adult killed, 2 injured in shooting after funeral at Florida church, officials say

Posted 4:42 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 04:43PM, February 1, 2020

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead following a shooting after a funeral at Victory City Church in Florida on Saturday, according to a City of Riviera Beach news release.

The shooting began around 2:34 p.m.

A 15-year-old male and a man were shot and died at the scene, officials say.

One female victim was taken to a hospital.

Another juvenile victim is also being treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound.

Thirteen rounds were reportedly detected during the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

