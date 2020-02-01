Teen, adult killed, 2 injured in shooting after funeral at Florida church, officials say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead following a shooting after a funeral at Victory City Church in Florida on Saturday, according to a City of Riviera Beach news release.
The shooting began around 2:34 p.m.
A 15-year-old male and a man were shot and died at the scene, officials say.
One female victim was taken to a hospital.
Another juvenile victim is also being treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound.
Thirteen rounds were reportedly detected during the shooting.
No arrests have been made so far.
The investigation is ongoing.