Officials issue warning after student finds razor blades hidden in pack of gum

BOLIVAR, Tenn. -- A sheriff's office in Tennessee is issuing a warning to parents after razor blades were found in a pack of gum.

Dorothy Walton works at a convenience store, and she was shocked to hear a student at a nearby high school reported finding three razor blades inside a package of "extra" long-lasting gum, WREG reports.

A picture posted on the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows the package.

Part of the clear packaging material can be seen along with several sticks of gum and three razor blades that, according to the student, were in-between the sticks of gum.

No details have been released on exactly where the gum was purchased or if the student found the gum or if it was given to him.

An investigator with the sheriff's office says the student was not injured and immediately gave the package to the school's resource officer.

The student reportedly told investigators the package of gum was sealed when he opened it.

At the Hardeman County Board of Education, no one would go on camera, saying the matter is still under investigation.

Education officials say they are relieved the student was not injured and relieved he turned the item in to the school resource officer.

Walton says she's glad no one was hurt and knows it could have turned out a lot different.