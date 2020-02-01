NC firefighter dies in crash while heading home from training

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Cumberland County firefighter died in a crash while heading home from training on Friday, officials said, WNCN reports.

The crash killed Firefighter Corbin Rogers of the Spring Lake Fire Department, according to a news release from Spring Lake Fire Chief Jason Williams

“Our hearts go out to Corbin’s family and we ask that you keep them and his fellow Spring Lake firefighters in your thoughts and prayers,” Williams said in a news release.

Corbin, 20, had been with the department for five months and was attending a ladder training class earlier in the day in Spring Lake, officials said.

“While traveling home from the training, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident and died from his injuries,” the news release said.

The crash happened in Moore County around 5 p.m. along N.C. 609/Vass Road between Morrison Bridge Road and McGill Road, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper K.L McVicker said.

Rogers was driving a Ford Escape SUV that a witness said “drifted” across the center line and into oncoming traffic, McVicker said.

Rogers’ SUV hit a Ford Explorer head-on, injuring a woman driver in her mid-30s, according to McVicker.

That woman was taken to Moore Regional Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

McVicker said it’s not known what caused Rogers to head into oncoming traffic.