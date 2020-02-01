× Mega Millions ticket sold at NC convenience store wins $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Jacksonville in Onslow County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

So far, the jackpot hasn’t been won and will climb to $168 million on Tuesday.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Dempsey’s Kwik Mart on Catherine Lake Road in Jacksonville.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 28-31-33-57-62, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

Mega Millions players whose tickets came from the store should check their tickets. The lucky winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

No one matched the numbers on all five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win the jackpot in the drawing. The Tuesday jackpot climbs to $168 million as an annuity prize or $118.8 million cash.