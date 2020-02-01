× Man dies after crashing through fence in Greensboro, hitting parked vehicles, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An NC man died Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Charles Henry Brown, 32, of Sophia, was driving his 2013 Dodge Charger north on U.S. 29 at 4:09 a.m.

The car ran off the road to the right, jumped a median and then crashed through a fence into parked vehicles at 1332 N O’Henry Blvd.

Brown was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.