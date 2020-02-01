Man dies after crashing through fence in Greensboro, hitting parked vehicles, police say

Posted 12:30 pm, February 1, 2020, by
Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An NC man died Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Charles Henry Brown, 32, of Sophia, was driving his 2013 Dodge Charger north on U.S. 29 at 4:09 a.m.

The car ran off the road to the right, jumped a median and then crashed through a fence into parked vehicles at 1332 N O’Henry Blvd.

Brown was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 36.092108 by -79.765106.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.