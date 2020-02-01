Florida man threatened over anti-Trump message on his golf cart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- A man in a Florida retirement community said he recently found a threatening note on his door after putting a message on his golf cart that said President Trump is a "compulsive liar," WESH reports.

The note said "Be very careful if the well being of your family is of importance."

"I'm the one guy they can't intimidate. I'm right back in your face if you give me a hard time," Ed McGinty said.

McGinty cruises the square at the Villages with his golf cart making a statement.

He says the president is not truthful and has the number 16,241 on his windshield. It's the number of alleged lies reported by a major newspaper.

It stands out in an area President Donald Trump carried with more than 60 % of the vote last election.

"There are some people so far to the right, they think they can intimidate the Democrats and they do a pretty good job of intimidating the Democrats," McGinty said.

He's had people react positively and negatively to his message.

"People go by and give me a thumbs up. Others give me the middle finger," McGinty said.

But this week, it got more personal. A note on his door was posted that said he needed to be careful if his family is important to him.

"If anybody's got a problem with me, come to me," McGinty said. "Don't go after my wife because she has nothing to do with this."

He made a deal to tone down the signs to be less insulting.

While he had supporters, a man who didn't want to go on camera called McGinty an agitator and a guy who is looking to start arguments.

Others commented on his message.

“I see a lot of pro-Trump ones, but they don't have negative things about the other parties," one person said.

McGinty said he just wants to see the country come back together.

“I just hope we can all get back together as a country. We need to do this. We need to get back together."