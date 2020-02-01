Firefighters rescue 12-year-old dog after he falls through thin ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tuff the 12-year-old English Bulldog is back playing in the comfort of his own home after firefighters saved his life when fell through thin ice Friday, WTMJ reports.

Just past where the ice turns to ten-feet-deep water outside the south Milwaukee Yacht Club, firefighters yelled at people to get off the ice and quickly spotted Tuff struggling to stay afloat in frigid Lake Michigan water.

"It was just muscle memory," said firefighter John Rhinesmith. "Get the suit on, get zipped up."

Rhinesmith says that's because his team trained for these situations in this exact location two days ago.

"All I'm really seeing as I'm walking up, it's getting clearer and clearer and clearer, so I know it's getting thin," Rhinesmith said.

He got on his knees to gently fall through the ice and then grabbed ahold of Tuff who had been in the water for about 10 minutes.

"He was cold, and he was tired, and there wasn't much time left," Rhinesmith said.

Tuff and Rhinesmith were dragged to shore by other firefighters.

"We wrapped him up in a blanket, got him in the ambulance, dried him off and after about 5 or 10 minutes, the dog started coming around and regained some activity level," said firefighter Ryan Kurz.

While Kurz is thankful Tuff is alive and well, he warns dog owners and good samaritans not to try to rescue animals or people themselves.

"Too often we see would-be rescuers run out after their loved ones or their pet, and then they become a victim as well, so we would say the best thing is to call 911," Kurz said.