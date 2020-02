× Crash closes northbound lanes of US 29 merging onto Gatewood Avenue in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lanes of US 29 merging onto Gatewood Avenue are closed after a crash Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The crash did involve injury.

The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.