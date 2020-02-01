× Burlington teen arrested, charged after other teen killed in shooting, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington teen was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old from Burlington was shot and killed Thursday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Makai Jacobi Steele, 18, of Burlington, was arrested Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

On Thursday at 9:21 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 Block of E. Holt St.when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was immediately taken to a local hospital and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

Torrance Daye Jr., 21, of Burlington, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional arrests are possible.

Investigators with the Burlington Police Department continue to seek anyone who has information about this investigation and ask them to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.