× Asheboro man arrested for taking indecent liberties with children

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested in Greensboro Wednesday and faces sexual offense charges, according to an arrest report.

David Matthews Cleaver, 45, of Asheboro, was arrested on 205 E. Academy St. in Greensboro.

He is charged with first-degree sexual offense of a victim under 13 and taking indecent liberties with children.

After being taken into custody, he was given a $50,000 secured bond.

The incident that resulted in Cleaver being arrested happened from 2011 to 2012 in Rowan County, according to Captain John C. Sifford with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly involved a female juvenile whose family was close friends with Cleaver at the time.