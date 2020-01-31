× Victim identified, 2 arrested in Frank Street homicide in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The victim has been identified and two people are in custody after a homicide in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Alexander Alvarez Nieto, 24, and Jeremy Aguilar Zarate, 20, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with general murder and armed robbery.

At about 3:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to an unknown trouble call that suggested a person was found dead in a home at 2917 Frank St.

Officers responded to the scene and found Ulises Baltazar Cruz, 39, of the residence, dead inside.

Cruz’s injuries suggest that he was shot, according to police.

No other suspects are being sought, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.