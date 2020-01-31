Victim identified, 2 arrested in Frank Street homicide in Winston-Salem

Posted 7:45 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 07:46PM, January 31, 2020
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The victim has been identified and two people are in custody after a homicide in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Alexander Alvarez Nieto, 24, and Jeremy Aguilar Zarate, 20, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with general murder and armed robbery.

At about 3:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to an unknown trouble call that suggested a person was found dead in a home at 2917 Frank St.

Officers responded to the scene and found Ulises Baltazar Cruz, 39, of the residence, dead inside.

Cruz’s injuries suggest that he was shot, according to police.

No other suspects are being sought, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.