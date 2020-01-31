× Tyson Foods donates 87,500 pounds of food to Army soldiers, families at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The soldiers at Fort Bragg better have an appetite, because Tyson Foods just donated tens of thousands of pounds of food.

Tyson Foods announced Friday that the company is donating 87,500 pounds of food, or about 350,000 meals worth of food.

With thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers recently deployed, Tyson Foods says they want to recognize the sacrifice of our service members and their family by making the large protein donation.

“Like so many Americans, thousands of military families will gather this Sunday to celebrate great food, the competition of sports and the camaraderie of friends and family,” said Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Tyson Foods. “We hope this donation will make those gatherings even more special and provide one less worry.”

Tyson Foods says the company has donated more than 50 million pounds of protein to food banks, community pantries and disaster relief efforts since 2015.

The company also supports the military by hiring veterans and attending recruiting events on military bases. All employees called to military duty are provided differential pay.