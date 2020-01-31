Special Olympics Davidson County fundraiser and Hall of Fame induction set for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Every season is training season for Special Olympics Davidson County athletes. So on a cool winter afternoon, a group is outside perfecting their technique on the bocce court.

"Each player that has competed in the sport has won a gold medal, bronze medal, or silver," Special Olympics Davidson County athlete Brian Goins said.

While it's just a practice, Special Olympics athlete Melody Snow explained the group takes their practice time seriously.

"Special Olympics means a lot to me because it makes me feel proud of myself," Snow said.

The goal of bocce is to get your team's ball closest to the target. As the teams rolled their balls across the lawn, Goins encouraged his partners.

"I'm not worried about Joseph or Pam. I've trained them well," Goins said.

It's clear that Special Olympics Davidson County has nurtured Goins' leadership skills.

"This program has trained me to be a better role model, a better mentor, a better public speaker, and a better ambassador for this program," Goins said.

Bocce is not the only sport the athletes can participate in. There's equestrian events, cheerleading, gymnastics and a lot more. To keep the programs going, local coordinator Monica Byerly is organizing the first Soup'R Bowl fundraiser.

"We are a United Way agency, but the majority of our funding source is the community. So community support is very important for us," Byerly said.

The fundraiser is Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lexington YMCA. For $10 people can have a bowl of soup, bowl and bid on items donated by local businesses. At the end of the night, Goins and 41 others will be a part of the first Special Olympics Davidson County Hall of Fame class. Goins explained why he has been a part of Special Olympics Davidson County for over 30 years.

"Wherever competition is, we go to represent Davidson County Special Olympics and we enjoy doing it," Goins said.