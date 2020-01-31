Southbound lanes of I-85 Business closed after crash in Randolph County

Wreck (stock image - Getty Images)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 Business in Randolph County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT says the incident began at about 7:36 a.m.

A crash on the highway forced a shut down of I-85 Business near Old Thomasville Road, at mile marker 19.5, in the Trinity area.

Drivers are asked to follow directions provided by on-scene personnel.

NCDOT does not expect the scene to clear until 10:36 a.m.

