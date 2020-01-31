South Carolina farm sanctuary looking for volunteer ‘Piggy Cuddlers’

Posted 8:30 am, January 31, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — These little pigs need your cuddles stat!

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary issued a call for “piggy cuddlers” on Facebook as part of a volunteer program to help socialize pigs.

“Do you want to help make a huge difference in the lives of the pigs of Cotton Branch?” the sanctuary said. “Come help socialize our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption program with ease.”

All the program asks is that you sit with the pegs, give them belly scratches and treats and maybe talk to them a little.

This all helps the pigs get ready for a home with humans.

Any prospective pig cuddlers must be at least 18 years old or between 16 and 18 and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program has been such a resounding success that dozens of spots through March have been taken by people eager to help out these snuggly swines

The sanctuary even had to open new spots to make room for the demand.

For more information about becoming a Piggy Cuddler, visit the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.