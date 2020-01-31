South Carolina farm sanctuary looking for volunteer ‘Piggy Cuddlers’

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — These little pigs need your cuddles stat!

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary issued a call for “piggy cuddlers” on Facebook as part of a volunteer program to help socialize pigs.

“Do you want to help make a huge difference in the lives of the pigs of Cotton Branch?” the sanctuary said. “Come help socialize our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption program with ease.”

All the program asks is that you sit with the pegs, give them belly scratches and treats and maybe talk to them a little.

This all helps the pigs get ready for a home with humans.

Any prospective pig cuddlers must be at least 18 years old or between 16 and 18 and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program has been such a resounding success that dozens of spots through March have been taken by people eager to help out these snuggly swines

The sanctuary even had to open new spots to make room for the demand.

For more information about becoming a Piggy Cuddler, visit the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary website.