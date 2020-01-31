× Rowan County mother charged with abuse after child brought into hospital with fractured arm, ribs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested after alleged abuse left a child with a fractured arm and fractured ribs, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies say Brittany Hardin, 22, of China Grove, brought her child in to see a pediatrician.

The doctor discovered a spiral fracture on the child’s arm and referred the child to Levine’s Children Hospital in Charlotte where doctors also found two fractured ribs.

Detectives were called in to help Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Deputies learned that the child’s injuries did not match up with what Harden told the hospital staff.

Hardin initially said the child was hurt when she rolled onto the child while sleeping together on the couch.

After more questioning, Hardin confessed to squeezing the child on one instance and jerking the child out of a crib on another instance, both because the child was crying, deputies say.

Hardin was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

She received a $25,000 secured bond.