Man held at gunpoint on morning walk with dog in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police have opened an investigation into the attempted robbery of a man as he walked his dog.

The incident happened just before 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Samet Drive, in the northeast part of the city.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Steve, tells FOX8 he had just stepped to the back of his complex when a man approached him.

“I turned and it was enough to startle me,” Steve said. “It was dark enough, and when he stepped forward, I saw he was aiming.”

Steve re-enacted the moment the armed man began to demand the keys to his car and step closer to him.

“He was aiming and still screaming, ‘Give him the keys,’” Steve said. “I was yelling, ‘I don’t have anything, please leave me alone. Please go away.’ At that point, he turned and I guess the amount of screaming and yelling at 6 a.m. caused him to stop what he’s doing and he started running.”

The armed robber is believed to have run away from the scene and back into the woods behind the complex.

Steve immediately called 911 and officers began their search of the area.

Authorities, including K-9s, were brought in to search the area around the complex and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Parents even spotted investigators around Florence Elementary School as they were dropping off their students.

The search was finished before school began and did not prompt any concern during the school day.

Authorities do not have a clear description of the attempted robber.