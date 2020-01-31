× Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Friday evening, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 6:03 p.m., emergency personnel came to the intersection of East Holt and South Ireland streets on a report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Emergency personnel found Darrell Warren, 57, lying in the roadway suffering from significant injuries. Warren died from his injuries at the scene.

Burlington police said Warren was hit by a vehicle headed south on South Ireland Street as he was crossing the street.

The incident is still under investigation.