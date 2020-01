Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dep and Kevin Goza know how hard it is to say goodbye to a family pet. Their dog, Jackson, passed away in 2013, and they were struggling with a way to honor his memory.

“We didn't have anywhere to really display the collar."

So the Gozas decided to make a custom sign that was a loving tribute.

Little did they know, this sign and the memories of their beloved pet would inspire them to help heal others.

That’s today’s Project Pet.