× Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a home.

At about 3:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to an unknown trouble call that suggested a person was found dead in a home at 2917 Frank Street.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and found the person dead inside.

The person has injuries that investigators believe may be a gunshot wound.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case as a homicide.

No suspects are in custody, but officers believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.