Greensboro nonprofit adds 20 new litter hotspots to cleanup list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Beautiful has added about 20 new litter hotspots to their list ahead of a city-wide winter cleanup.

“One thing I have noticed is the major thoroughfares in and out of Greensboro seem to be more littered," said Lynne Leonard, the nonprofit's coordinator.

She explained that areas of Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road and U.S. 220 near Creek Ridge Road were two new additions that needed improvement.

FOX8 crews found plastic bottles, paper bags and cardboard boxes strewn along both roadways. Leonard said the organization was also focused on cleaning creeks in the city.

“We want to show we have community pride in the way our community looks," she said.

She said that some of the long-standing hotspots include parking lots and shopping centers. Leonard hopes that the organization will be able to start pilot programs and partner with property owners and community members to clean them up.

“How do we instill a sense of pride in people who visit these shopping centers, the people who own the shopping centers or the people who work there, how do we address that issue?” she said.

Travis Alston lives near a Buffalo Creek tributary and says he's noticed an uptick in the amount of litter in the area.

“Every day I walk I see a lot of trash on the roads, and it’s getting bad, it’s getting pretty bad,” he said. “It doesn’t take but a second to put it in the trash can.”

Others were frustrated with plastic cases and bottles spotted off Phillips Avenue.

“I would like for them to stop just throwing it out like that because it makes the community look bad, it really does," Benita Rorie said.