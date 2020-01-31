Greensboro man shows off vintage train collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When John Masters fires up his toy trains it's like he's reliving his childhood.

"My stepfather, when I was 14, bought me two tracks and we started building it," said Masters, who got those first tracks for Christmas in 1956. "When I had kids I put it back up again and I started expanding it for the kids."

Today he has seven trains and seven tracks.

"It gets very loud, I have to keep my eye on them so they don't wreck," he said, as he watched the vintage trains that still smoke and have a whistle. "Feel how heavy these are, they aren't plastic."

He puts the display up after Thanksgiving and leaves it up through Christmas and into the first of the year.

"When people come over they bring their grandkids and children and to see the sparkle in their eyes is awesome," he said.