Former Dudley star Emmanuel Moseley set to play in the Super Bowl

When you are watching the big game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs right here on FOX8, keep your eyes open for number 41 of the 49ers.

That’s former Dudley star Emmanuel Moseley, who is now a defensive back with the 49ers.

After Dudley, he played 4 years at Tennessee before signing as a free agent with the 49ers in 2018.

He spent most of the year on the practice squad before getting hurt.

This year he started on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster.

He had one interception in the regular season against the Carolina Panthers, then made the biggest play of his young career in the NFC Championship game with an interception of Aaron Rodgers.

His parents are going to the game and are proud of their son.

They always believed he had what it took to make the NFL, even when he was at Dudley and didn’t even weigh 150 pounds.

His parents' strong belief in him is one of the reasons Moseley will be on the field on the biggest stage in sports: the Super Bowl!