× Crash on I-40 east in Winston-Salem leaves traffic backed up for miles

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Traffic is backed up for several miles after a crash on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the incident began at about 7:42 a.m.

Two of I-40’s four lanes were closed after a crash near Clemmonsville Road.

NCDOT does not expect the scene to clear until about 9 a.m.