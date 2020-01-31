An exclusive look behind the scenes of Jurassic World Live Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One of the most popular movie franchises of all time comes to life this weekend in Greensboro.

You can see the brand new Jurassic World Live Tour at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Feld Entertainment produces the show. This summer producers flew FOX8's Shannon Smith and photographer Jeff Kilduff to their headquarters near Tampa, Florida, for a behind-the-scenes tour.

They showed FOX8 how they brought the Jurassic World dinosaurs to life using animatronics and puppeteers.