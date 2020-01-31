× 2 men arrested in connection with scam targeting the elderly in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a scam targeting the elderly, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers learned about the scam on Jan. 29.

A 92-year-old from New York was told his or her granddaughter was in trouble and needed money.

Investigators learned that victim sent more than $5,000 to an address in Winston-Salem.

On Friday, multiple agencies launched a joint operation to arrest the two suspects, Azarias Ross, 25, and Ronnie Shaw, 27.

They face several charges, including fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

Both are expected in court on Monday.