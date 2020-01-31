16-year-old dies, man sent to hospital after shooting on East Holt Street in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a man is now out of the hospital after a shooting overnight in Burlington, according to police.

At about 9:21 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of East Holt Street.

At the scene, police found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old boy from Burlington died at the scene. 21-year-old Torrance Daye Jr., of Burlington, was taken to a hospital and later released.

Police say this was not a random act of violence. Officers believe the shooter knew the victims.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers (336) 229-7100.