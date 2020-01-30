× Woman raising money for International Civil Rights Center and Museum in honor of sit-in anniversary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Feb. 1, almost 60 years ago, four students from North Carolina A&T started a protest at the Woolworth Department Store in downtown Greensboro.

It ultimately ended the segregation policy at the store’s lunch counter.

“It just brings back memories of my childhood,” Lisa Nolen said.

Nolen said she remembers the days when her grandmother would take her and her brother to the store, not realizing the great history that came before her.

“My father grew up in Greensboro and he always told us stories about how in the subsequent days after Feb. 1, he was a student at A&T and he was a part of the large group that came down and helped support the sit-in movement,” Nolen said.

It’s that history that led her to create a Facebook Fundraiser for the International Civil Rights Center and Museum to do something in honor of the 60th anniversary.

Feb. 1 is also her birthday.

“I’ve always felt a very special connection to that date and that it’s here in my hometown and so I thought what better way to help support the museum’s mission,” Nolen said.

Nolen said anything she could do to create awareness of the four students’ impact was the goal.

“I think there’s probably a generation coming up that has no idea that just one generation ago from me, my parents, would not be able to sit at this lunch counter here,” Nolen said.

She will be raising money for the museum until Feb. 1.

She will be raising money for the museum until Feb. 1.