Thomasville man awarded after fighting off armed home invader to save his mom

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A mother and son came face to face with a man who broke into their home and threatened them with a gun.

The violent home invasion took place on Dec. 20 at their home on Mary James Avenue.

A month later, their brave actions are getting some recognition from their community.

"He just kicked the door in. Like he literally — boom — kicked the door," said 24-year-old Kienivontai Lyons, as he showed FOX8 the damage from the door.

Lyons described the way a man with a gun forced his way inside of his home in Thomasville around 3 a.m. He heard the noise when his dog was barking.

"I jump up and run up the hallway, and all I see is my son fighting with some guy that`s dressed in all black," His mother, LaToya Tate, said.

She says the man was holding a large gun. Lyons fought the man, pushing him into the yard and trying to get the gun.

"My first thing was, 'I got to get him before he can get us,'" said Lyons.

Tate ran out to help fight the man off, trying to get his weapon before it went off and possibly injured them.

"My first reaction was to grab the butt of the gun, 'cause in my head, I do not want him to get control of this gun and kill my son," said Tate.

Lyons risked his life to save his mom's.

"My biggest thought was her, not myself, my momma," said Lyons.

Their friends and family gave Kienivontai a plaque, an outstanding citizenship award, for his courage, bravery and heroism. They surprised him with a dinner and the award at First Missionary Baptist Church.

"People were actually acknowledging something that he did. You don`t see that often. You see people always stating the negative about our young black men and here it is something positive," said Tate.

"It felt good to be recognized for something good," said Lyons.

This scary situation has strengthened a bond between a man and his mother.

"Its always been me and him, and I don`t know how I would have got through losing him if I lost him," said Tate.

The guy who broke into their home ended up getting away. According to Thomasville Police, this investigation remains open.