Rockingham County ‘school choice’ programs allow students to choose path that best fits their educational needs

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Parents no longer have to send their kids to their assigned school. There are charter schools, private schools, plus public schools are offering unique programs that are drawing students from across the county. Educators say these special programs fit the definition of "school choice."

One such "school choice" program is the recently-launched Creative Design and Arts Academy at Reidsville High School in Rockingham County. Nina Walls Walls is the academy's lead teacher. Walls said some of her students travel for at least an hour just to get to Reidsville High.

"The kids are passionate about what they do, which makes our job even better because we work with kids who love to do what we love to do," Walls said.

The Creative Design and Arts Academy brings arts and technology together. Students use computer design programs to create websites, graphic designs, apparel designs, interior design and engineering design. Jacob Marshall is a senior and is excited about his creative design and arts classes.

"I chose Reidsville High School because it had better opportunities and I can achieve my goals when I go to college," Marshall said.

"School choice" programs allow students to get a sneak peek at future careers and perhaps even earn college credit.

Kenneth Scott is the career and technical education director for Rockingham County Schools. Scott fully supports "school choice" programs because they allow students to choose a path that best fits their educational needs.

"We have to meet the kids where their interest are," Scott said. "We can't have a canned program for every kid. Every kid is different."

Briana Diaz is a junior creative design and arts student. She believes the academy is perfect for her.

"It expresses my creativity, it makes me think outside of the box, I think more. I am focused more on my work," Diaz said.

The Creative Design and Arts Academy is planning to add animation and video game design to its program for the next school year.

Most Piedmont school systems have career academies and early colleges.

School choice applications for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are now being accepted. Contact your child's home school for more information.

Guilford County Schools' Choice Showcase will be held on Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Greensboro Special Events Center.