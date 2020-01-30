Possible case of mistaken identity in High Point shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Innocent people are getting caught in the middle of targeted gunfire in High Point.

It's concerning for citizens and police across the Piedmont Triad who are continuing to address gun violence in their cities.

In the past 48 hours, police have responded to six shootings all ranging from shots fired into occupied homes and vehicles. Two people ended up dodging bullets police say were never intended for them.

Late Wednesday evening, police received a call from a woman who told them a vehicle followed her to a home on Cliffside Avenue. The vehicle fired off several shots hitting the woman's car. She was not injured.

The day before, officers responded to Delk Drive after receiving a call about shots fired into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured but police believe this was a case of mistaken identity.

It's still early in the investigation, but police say area gangs are behind most of the shots fired calls this week. Police responded to several other calls where shots were fired into homes and cars in several neighborhoods.

"The information that we do have, it does appear that it's a dark-colored four-door sedan that's doing some of the shooting. Now, is that the case in every single one? No. We've got different information as far as different colors of cars, types of cars," Lt. Matt Truitt said.

Police told FOX8 they're also relying on the community's help so they can narrow down the vague description of the alleged suspect's vehicle.

Investigators are hoping to connect the dots soon before any others become victims of the shootings.

"There's lots of investigating to do to be able to connect all these dots together and to figure out maybe who is then the intended target. And that's what we're able to do from the data we compile from every single call that we have. We compile data and that's what are is a data-driven agency. And we can go back and try to figure out some of our key players," Truitt said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact High Point police.