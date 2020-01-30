Police investigating after gunfire heard in Graham neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired in a neighborhood in Graham, according to Graham police.

Officers were responding to another call in the 300 block of East Parker Street when they heard shots in the area.

The assistant chief of police said officers tracked down a building where the shots were coming from and that a suspect surrendered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear whether the suspect was ever shooting at anyone directly. It's also not clear whether that person will face any criminal charges.