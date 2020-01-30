Painter shot in chest at High Point apartment complex after arriving to work on a unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A painter was shot in the chest at a High Point apartment complex Thursday morning after arriving to work on a unit, according to High Point Police.

The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. at Chatham Woods Apartments off Lakecrest Avenue.

A painter, hired by the complex, came by to do a job at a unit. The painter knocked on the door of a tenant, then the owner of the unit opened the door and shot the painter in the chest.

Authorities have the suspect in custody.

The painter is at Baptist Hospital.

No word yet on the painter's condition.