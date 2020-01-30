× Old Bay now has a hot sauce, and some people are freaking out

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Lovers of Old Bay seasoning and spicy heat have reason to rejoice.

McCormick released the brand new Old Bay Hot Sauce on Wednesday.

The brand says Old Bay seasoning has been going strong for 75 years, offering what they call a “distinctive Chesapeake flavor.”

The new hot sauce is designed to heat up dishes like chilis, soups, stews and wings, as well as bloody mary cocktails.

“Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of Old bay – from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos,” said Jill Pratt with Old Bay. “We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.”

The new Old Bay Hot Sauce is available for purchase on the Old Bay website and at select retail stores for a limited time.

The product quickly sold out but McCormick promises more is on the way.

Wanna stay in the loop? Sign up for #oldbayhotsauce availability updates at https://t.co/bgVkhHJlOx 🌶🦀🔥 — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 30, 2020

As always, Twitter had plenty to say about the new product.

Imagine mixing a lil Old Bay hot sauce in the melted butter you’re about to dip your perfectly pulled crab leg meat in pic.twitter.com/xaV2vbZH0F — Moira Rose (@PettyZaletty) January 29, 2020

Me trying to buy the old bay hot sauce but the website isn’t working pic.twitter.com/kGadPEcjIn — Jay (@JayJeanius) January 29, 2020

Old Bay selling hot sauce now?! pic.twitter.com/2fvoIhZsvY — frvnkie🤙🏽 (@FrankieIRL) January 30, 2020

What the heck?! It’s all sold out! Fix this Old Bay! Us hot sauce lovers are NOT HAVING IT 😤 https://t.co/hI9SfupLSB — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 30, 2020

Me when I tried to cop that new

Old Bay Hot Sauce and it was "Out Of Stock" 😡😡 https://t.co/DfRr9oz99x pic.twitter.com/Iz02RIaHi3 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 29, 2020