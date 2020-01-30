Old Bay now has a hot sauce, and some people are freaking out
HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Lovers of Old Bay seasoning and spicy heat have reason to rejoice.
McCormick released the brand new Old Bay Hot Sauce on Wednesday.
The brand says Old Bay seasoning has been going strong for 75 years, offering what they call a “distinctive Chesapeake flavor.”
The new hot sauce is designed to heat up dishes like chilis, soups, stews and wings, as well as bloody mary cocktails.
“Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of Old bay – from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos,” said Jill Pratt with Old Bay. “We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.”
The new Old Bay Hot Sauce is available for purchase on the Old Bay website and at select retail stores for a limited time.
The product quickly sold out but McCormick promises more is on the way.
As always, Twitter had plenty to say about the new product.