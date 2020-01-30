Home heavily damaged after fire on Betty Drive in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters did what they could to limit the damage when a home went up in flames in Winston-Salem.

At about 11 p.m., firefighters responded to 1070 Betty Drive after neighbors said a house was on fire at the address.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home was heavily damaged.

The battalion chief was unsure if the home was a total loss.

Investigators continue working to determine the cause of the fire.