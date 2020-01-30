City of Thomasville working to help small businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The City of Thomasville has been working for the past year or so to revive their downtown with help from a state grant.

In less than a year, nine small businesses opened up in the downtown area, but three of those have already closed.

That's why city officials have partnered up to create "LAUNCH Thomasville" to get business owners the help they need to stay in business.

"There's a lot more activity in downtown. There's so many more people walking around and wanting to be on the main street," Paxton Taylor said.

Just off of Main Street is Taylor's graphic design studio, Pax Studio.

It's one of the several new businesses that popped up in downtown Thomasville after the start of the Downtown Strong Program.

She opened up shop in July 2019 and her doors are still open.

A handful of other business have not been so lucky.

"I've seen where they've stayed open and they've been very successful," Taylor said. "But I've seen where they've closed. It's really sad to see."

City officials have now partnered up with the Davidson County Community College's Small Business Center to help business owners keep their stores running.

"If this program would have been like six month ago, I think this could have helped them," Taylor said.

The eight-week-long program, LAUNCH Thomasville, helps with creating a business plan, learning financials and marketing.

It ends with a pitch competition, with a chance to win a cash reward.

"You can't run a business by yourself, that's what I've learned over the past five years," Blythe Leonard said.

Leonard owns Blythe Leonard Leather. It's been around for a few years, but she's still enrolling in the program.

"If you go in with an open mind and say, 'I'm going to learn something,' there's going to be someone who knows something better than you about a subject," she said. "So you're definitely going to learn something.

Leonard believes it'll take a team, and a network of small businesses, working together to create the downtown of their dreams.

"We need to have creative and productive spaces in Thomasville. I think that's really what it's going to take to build a thriving business district downtown," Leonard said.

Nationally, after about five years, the average closure rate for small businesses is about 50 percent.

Other cities in the Triad have created similar programs, like in Greensboro.