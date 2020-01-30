Watch Live: Senators to question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Chase for the Championship: Syracuse climbs as NC State falls. Can Louisville be stopped?

Posted 7:04 pm, January 30, 2020, by

Syracuse has quietly become one of the hottest team in the ACC – winning five of their last six. Their only loss during that stretch was a last-second loss at Clemson.

Meanwhile on Tobacco Road, N.C. State and North Carolina have seemingly swapped momentum. The Wolfpack was soundly defeated at home by a short-handed North Carolina team.

No. 5 Florida State was tripped up by Virginia and Duke continues to bounce back from their home loss to Louisville.

All this while the Cardinals continue to roll through conference play.

