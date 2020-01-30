Carolina Panthers and Greg Olsen mutually agree to part ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers announced today that they have mutually agreed to part ways with tight end Greg Olsen.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been with the Panthers since 2011. He was drafted in 2007 with the 31st overall pick by the Chicago Bears and played his first four seasons in the league with the Bears.

Olsen has 718 receptions over the course of his career, good for fifth all-time among tight ends.

Olsen released the following statement on the Panthers' official website:

"Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now. On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.

"Off the field is where my family felt the warmest embrace. In 2012, upon the news breaking regarding the challenges our son would face, the entire Carolina community wrapped their arms around us in support. My wife Kara and I will be forever grateful for the love and prayers shared with us since that time.

"Regardless of what path we choose, I will always be a Carolina Panther." -8️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GJlsw0p3gb — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 30, 2020