Amazon Kernersville fulfillment center to open by the holidays

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Amazon's Kernersville fulfillment center will open just in time for the busy holiday season, according to a company spokesperson.

FOX8 got a look inside the Kannapolis facility, which stores and ships bigger items like pet food, paper towels, even small appliances and kayaks.

Shannon Todd, the facility's general manager, said the Kernersville location will mirror the fulfillment center in Kannapolis.

"The design and the layout, and the types of products that come out of the buildings will be very similar, the types of equipment that you see will be very similar so the overall process and layout will be very close," he said.

Todd said the facility employs about 1,000 people, and ships between 50,000 to 60,000 boxes daily.

“I think the thing people are most surprised by is the size, like when you say a million square feet and 17 football fields, that gets people’s attention pretty quickly," he said.

Fulfillment centers employ people to stock shelves and pack boxes for delivery. Employees receive competitive benefits and pay starts at $15 hourly.

“The learning process helps you develop your speed, and it takes some time but it’s not difficult," said Paulese Hicks, an Amazon associate.

Items coming in the center are logged in a system and stored randomly in a massive warehouse.

“The scanner will tell you where you’re going, what you need to put in your cage, or on your order pick," Desirae Silvers said.

Todd said that employees also participate in community initiatives to give back.

“We’ve donated $10,000 worth of STEM equipment to a local middle school, we’ve partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank on a couple of food drives,” he said. “It’s been really great to not only create really good jobs with strong pay and great benefits, but to also to have an impact outside the walls of the facility.”

The Kernersville facility is also expected to employ 1,000 people.

You can find details about jobs with Amazon here.