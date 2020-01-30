Watch Live: Senators to question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

2 ‘similar’ armed robberies at Winston-Salem Michaels, Subway

Posted 9:44 pm, January 30, 2020

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for someone they think may have committed two armed robberies within 20 minutes of each other on Thursday night.

The first happened at the Michaels store on Hanes Mall Boulevard around 6:40 p.m.

The man went inside, took items to the register, showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband and demanded cash before getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene, according to a news release.

Twenty minutes later, at the Subway on Northpoint Boulevard, a suspect with the same description did the same thing.

Winston-Salem police called the incident “similar” to the armed robbery at the Michaels.

Nobody was hurt in either armed robbery.

