Woman killed in crash on Candy Creek Road in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash on Candy Creek Road in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:27 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash.

Troopers believe 51-year-old Kelly Lawhun, of Ruffin, was driving a 2016 Nissan SUV east on Candy Creek Road while a 1996 Chevrolet pickup drove west.

The SUV crossed over the center line and collided with the pickup.

Lawhun was killed, and the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in the pickup was also hurt but was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers are working to determine what caused the SUV to cross the center line.

The scene was cleared by 7:32 p.m.