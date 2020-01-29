Woman killed in crash on Candy Creek Road in Rockingham County

Posted 12:11 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 12:16PM, January 29, 2020

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash on Candy Creek Road in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:27 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash.

Troopers believe 51-year-old Kelly Lawhun, of Ruffin, was driving a 2016 Nissan SUV east on Candy Creek Road while a 1996 Chevrolet pickup drove west.

The SUV crossed over the center line and collided with the pickup.

Lawhun was killed, and the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in the pickup was also hurt but was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers are working to determine what caused the SUV to cross the center line.

The scene was cleared by 7:32 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.